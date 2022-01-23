Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target at $50.44

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.44.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $4,309,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $6,254,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

