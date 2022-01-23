Analysts Set Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Price Target at $140.00

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of KUASF remained flat at $$8.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. 7,610,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Kuaishou Technology has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

