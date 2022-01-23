Analysts Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT at $18.21

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 33,014,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,012,237. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after buying an additional 6,213,627 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

