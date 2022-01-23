Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) PT at $53.40

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.81. 10,734,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

