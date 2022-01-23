Analysts Set DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT at €42.85

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.85 ($48.70).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €37.16 ($42.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($47.59).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.