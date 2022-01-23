Analysts Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) PT at $66.12

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.84.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE BJ traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,000. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

