Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 101.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR opened at $30.55 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

