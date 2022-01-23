Analysts Expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. SpartanNash reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $24.48. 238,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.