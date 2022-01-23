Analysts Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.13. Repay reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

RPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Repay by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Repay by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,347. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Repay has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $26.29.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

