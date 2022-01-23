Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.60. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $795,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 145.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

