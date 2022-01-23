Analysts Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.07. Polaris posted earnings of $3.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

NYSE:PII opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Polaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Polaris by 7.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

