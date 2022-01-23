Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNS. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

MRNS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 180,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,373. The company has a market cap of $377.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 424,467 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 370,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 288,390 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,276,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

