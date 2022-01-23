Analysts Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report earnings per share of $2.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.74. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.34.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in F5 Networks by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $221.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.09. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

