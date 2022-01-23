Analysts Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.35). Euronav also posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The company had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after buying an additional 107,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Euronav by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,829,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,861,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,199,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 1,433,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,262. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.29. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.97%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

