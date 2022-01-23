Analysts Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to announce $64.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.75 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $235.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.73 million to $236.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $281.80 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3,621.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $984.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

