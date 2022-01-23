Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to Post -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.69). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($4.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 71.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 997.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 185,367 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TNK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 462,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $353.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.