Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. RPT Realty reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

