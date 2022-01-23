Analysts Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.58. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average is $91.81. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.