Analysts Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.58. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average is $91.81. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

