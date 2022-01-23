Analysts Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to post $306.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $188.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of LPI stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 732,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,130. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,537,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $5,716,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

