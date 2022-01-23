Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of XRAY opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 288,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 142,102 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 82,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

