Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. Camtek’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 220,487 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 423,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Camtek by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Camtek stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.47. Camtek has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

