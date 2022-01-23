Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to announce sales of $45.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.92 million and the lowest is $44.05 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $51.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $187.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.89 million to $199.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $218.76 million, with estimates ranging from $205.82 million to $225.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

NYSE:ACB opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $884.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

