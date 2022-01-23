Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.32

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 71422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 562,894 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

