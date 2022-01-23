Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a P/E ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 30.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 34.7% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 198,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 51,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipments. It focuses on the thermal processing and wafer polishing and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

