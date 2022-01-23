AMO Coin Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $40.33 million and $225,608.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00044458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006316 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

