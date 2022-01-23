American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.10

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.10 and traded as low as C$3.97. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.12, with a volume of 266,193 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares assumed coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$324.01 million and a PE ratio of -12.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,441,396. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $141,215.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.