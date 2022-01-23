American Century Companies Inc. Sells 988,732 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988,732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.96% of Hayward worth $49,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hayward by 40.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 159.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 65,285 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,313,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 177,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 16,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $391,274.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $305,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,008 shares of company stock worth $7,305,171 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

