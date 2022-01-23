American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.35% of Abiomed worth $51,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

Abiomed stock opened at $304.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.93 and its 200-day moving average is $336.82.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

