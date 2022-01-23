American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.74% of Colliers International Group worth $40,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

CIGI stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average of $135.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $150.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.25%.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

