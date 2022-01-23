American Century Companies Inc. Has $57 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,674,625 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 464,467 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Regions Financial worth $56,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Regions Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,528,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,419 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Regions Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 999,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after buying an additional 182,540 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.