American Century Companies Inc. Buys 307,359 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,359 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Roblox worth $43,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average is $89.35. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,817 shares of company stock worth $63,158,420.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

