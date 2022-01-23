Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce sales of $3.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the lowest is $3.31 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $13.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,002,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,511. Amcor has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

