AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DIT stock opened at $180.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $97.65 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.69.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $11.00 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $450.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.57% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

