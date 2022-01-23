AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

AMCX stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.