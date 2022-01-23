AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 6.9%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) was down 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 363,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,697,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $2,813,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,442 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,406 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.