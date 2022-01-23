Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.83 Billion

Brokerages expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $137.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.00 billion and the lowest is $135.10 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $125.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $470.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.51 billion to $472.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $551.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $531.82 billion to $567.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $7,549,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $180.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,852.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,175,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,475. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,841.41 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,395.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,412.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

