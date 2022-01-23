AltShares Trust (LON:ARB) Trading Down 12.6%

AltShares Trust (LON:ARB) shares were down 12.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 73 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 75.20 ($1.03). Approximately 5,477,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,846,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £352.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.03.

In related news, insider Sarah Gow purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($72,042.57).

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.