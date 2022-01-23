AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Anthem by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock opened at $441.56 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.55.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.