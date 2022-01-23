AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,943 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 360.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LANC stock opened at $162.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.84. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

