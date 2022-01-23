AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IART. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.44.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,725 shares of company stock worth $5,707,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.