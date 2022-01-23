AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,074,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Citigroup upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.14.

Shares of MTB opened at $160.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average is $149.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

