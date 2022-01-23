AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 5,491 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBL opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,024 shares of company stock worth $12,043,354 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

