Alpha Coin Price Reaches $0.0004 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $13,663.02 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,702.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.93 or 0.00828859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00257962 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024663 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004247 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

