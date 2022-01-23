Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.72. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 7,700 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

