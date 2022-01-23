Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 132,716 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132,716 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of Olin worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 177.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

OLN stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

