Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,283 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.