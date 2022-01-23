Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.38% of Worthington Industries worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of WOR opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

