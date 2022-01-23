Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.21 Million Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.24% of Travel + Leisure worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

Several research firms have commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

