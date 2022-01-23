Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 672,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,790,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.58% of Realogy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Realogy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Realogy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

