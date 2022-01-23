Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 988,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,312. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

